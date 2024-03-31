Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 18 Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine in a barrage of overnight attacks March 30-31.

As Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on his Telegram, the Ukrainian Air Force took down nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine of the Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/ Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms bomber planes from Russia’s Saratov region, 11 of Shahed kamikaze drones, from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarks and Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and a Kh-59 guided missile from occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Oleshchuk said Ukraine repelled the barrage of attacks with fighter planes, anti-aircraft missiles, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
30 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
34 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous France to Provide Armored Vehicles, Missiles to Ukraine
Next » Two Civilians Wounded in Kherson Region Shelling