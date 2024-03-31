A knockout study by the Institute for the Study of War (“ISW”), just out March 27, is a must read for all the leadership of the West, and particularly, the US Administration and Congress.
Vladimir Lenin’s famous statement, that “a lie told often enough becomes the truth” has been the mainstay of Russia’s successful program of lies and deception since 1917. This powerful quote encapsulates the power of dishonesty and manipulation to sway public opinion. And this stratagem was amplified by Stalin, the KGB and all the Russian rulers since.
Putin has added the concept of “reflexive control” to this strategy, which puts out false bases for decision making to the West so that they freely come to a decision pre-determined by Putin and the Russian regime.
“Russia uses perception manipulation to advance its interests globally”, states the ISW study. “Information operations have been a key part of the Kremlin’s toolkit for decades.”
Many of the lies and deceptions have been debunked by the Ukrainian army in the current war of aggression by Russia – eg: the infallibility of the Russian military (over 400,000 dead and wounded), the strength of its Black Sea fleet (27 warships and 1 submarine lost to a country without a navy), the superiority of its hypersonic missiles (destroyed by the Patriot systems), and the accuracy of their precision weapons (non-existent).
Ukraine Sets Fire to Missile Ship in Russia’s Kaliningrad, Intel Source Says
But the West must not fall for the continued lies and deceptions of the “reflexive control” propaganda programs now massively deployed by the Putin regime, which is set out in detail in the attached study artfully entitled “Denying Russia’s Only Strategy for Success”.
Bob Onyschuk is President and CEO of Onyschuk Strategic Advisors and the Founding President of the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Hello, I am thankful for your story titled, "Must Read Study on Russian Propaganda Techniques Published by ISW." However, I wanted to let you know that the link you provide to the study is no longer valid. It gives an error message when I attempt to click through. I was able to navigate through the ISW site to the correct link. It is here: https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/denying-russia’s-only-strategy-success
I hope you are able to update it so that more people can read the study. Thank you for the important work that you are doing!
Their propaganda is now exposed and unable to deal with international scrutiny. While people may consume their lies passively at other times, right now Putin is mocked mercilessly online.
Thanks to the faithful whom gather here to support Ukraine with comments and to the incredible integrity of the journalists who write the truth for our benefit, Russia can no longer pull off this fake news trick.
The Kyiv media are every bit as important to the war effort as the people fighting on the front line and in this information war Ukraine is advancing and Russia is being pushed back.
Kyiv post will give us bad news as readily as good, therein lies their good reputation.