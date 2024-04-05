Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources have confirmed a successful special operation by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (НUR), during which they struck three Russian airfields late Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to the source, at least three Tu-95MS strategic bombers were damaged in the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles at the Engels-2 airfield. Seven Russian soldiers were also killed in the operation, including, presumably, bomber pilots.

“Innovative tactics and equipment were used, which came as a surprise to the enemy’s electronic warfare and air defense systems,” a source told the Kyiv Post.

In addition, Ukrainian drones struck a military airfield in Yeysk, killing four Russian army soldiers and completely burning down two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.

Advertisement

Earlier on April 5, Kyiv Post reported, citing sources in the Special Services, that the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) had destroyed at least six Russian aircraft at the Morozovsk airfield last night. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 53 drones.

Russian Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 bombers were based at the airfield and were dropping chemical warheads on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and frontline Ukrainian cities.

The results of the joint special operation are impressive: at least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were severely damaged.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
RELATED ARTICLES
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia War in Ukraine
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia
By AFP
10 minutes ago
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports Europe
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports
By AFP
23 minutes ago
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones Drones
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones
By Kyiv Post
37 minutes ago
Sponsored content

Comments (8)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Charles Ware
Charles Ware Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

BRAVO! Ukrainian innovation is now legendary! Russia has every advantage but Russia still going to get their asses thoroughly kicked and handed to them.
The things Russia lacks are, well innovation first. They don't have committed citizens using their minds and resources for the cause. Russia's cause is evil
If Russia managed to occupy Ukraine it would be their worst nightmare. They would have a tiger by the tail. If Russia thinks that occupation and subjugation would end this nightmare..., that would be just the beginning. Troops and administrators would be mauled daily by committed Ukrainian underground fighters. Russians need to pack their shit and run for the border like the yellow dogs they are.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RUSSIA IS IMPLODING IT IS JUST A MATTER OF TIME
RUSSIA IS IMPLODING IT IS JUST A MATTER OF TIME Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Latest UK Ministry Defence Intelligence Update:
https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1776159982884471239/photo/1
Russia is imploding. It is just a matter of time.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
UKRAINE WILL DEFEAT RUSSIA WITH THEIR INTELLECT
UKRAINE WILL DEFEAT RUSSIA WITH THEIR INTELLECT Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Suchomimus has a new video up. Russia actually offered information on the various flight paths Ukraine brilliantly selected to confuse Russia's air defense systems:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxIQI8R25CM

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

This war is far from over and the Ukrainians are smarter.

Reply
DB
DB Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Imokru2, TRUE !

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

This is excellent news! Great hunting Ukraine drone pilots!  

Folks please keep crowdfunding Ukraine's drone industry. The payback has been phenomenal. They can build these drones quite affordably (compared to buying western weapons), as they wait for improved allied weapon support.  

The Ukraine government via their United24 charitable portal will let you contribute to the cause that most interests you. They presently have 3 drone related campaigns (represented by 3 very credible / famous allied 'ambassadors' :  

*Star Wars star Mark Hamill's "Army of Drones" campaign. 
* Author / professor Timothy Snyder's "Shahed Hunter" drone defence campaign. 
* NAFO / Monobank sponsored "Sea Baby", navel drone campaign.  

You regularly read here how impactful these drones are in Ukraine's defence. These are crowdfunded funded by us.

WE are making a difference. No MRGA minion's government funding stalling can stop us.  

If funding weapons is not your thing, United24 also has many other humanitarian campaigns to ease Ukraine's suffering.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Hope
Hope Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Would history repeat itself in the 2024 , 2025 or 2026 or even further ?
Would events similar to overthrowing the Czar regime in 1917 happen or to the collapse of the Soviet Union in early 1990s ?
Hefty military spending were some causes of such events ...
Everything is possible and God knows better than all ...
Would there be democracy and more equality in Russia afterwards ?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
D.G
D.G Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Helemaal mee eens, uitroeien die trollen.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
FUCK YOU ASSHOLE TROLLS - THERE IS A WAR GOING ON
FUCK YOU ASSHOLE TROLLS - THERE IS A WAR GOING ON Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Hopefully more intelligence will reveal the destruction of more aircraft and hopefully there is another wave of drones to be unleashed in the coming days. Slava Ukraini!

Reply
John John
John John Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@FUCK YOU ASSHOLE TROLLS - THERE IS A WAR GOING ON, hopefully you will bugger off with your orc comrades. russian troll.

Reply
Don’t be a Vanka
Don’t be a Vanka Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@John John, seems to me that you do not agree with the destruction of more Russian aircraft. Or with the release of more Ukrainian drones against Russia. Or with the sentiment’Slava Ukraine’. So I do hope you will bugger off, as you are clearly the troll here . Either that, or too imbecilic to be able to read properly.

Reply
DON’T BE A VANKA
DON’T BE A VANKA Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Don’t be a Vanka, DON’T BE A VANKA, Thank you and God bless you for having my back. Canada has become a fascist country and John the loon from Canada is valid evidence of that fact.

Reply
db
db Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

ALL RUSSIANS FUCK OFF BACK TO RUSSIA !!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Ukrainian Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko Prepared to Join War if Called Upon
Next » Russia’s Only ‘Evidence’ of Ukrainian Involvement in Crocus City is Open-Source Internet Downloads