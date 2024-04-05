Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources have confirmed a successful special operation by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (НUR), during which they struck three Russian airfields late Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to the source, at least three Tu-95MS strategic bombers were damaged in the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles at the Engels-2 airfield. Seven Russian soldiers were also killed in the operation, including, presumably, bomber pilots.
“Innovative tactics and equipment were used, which came as a surprise to the enemy’s electronic warfare and air defense systems,” a source told the Kyiv Post.
In addition, Ukrainian drones struck a military airfield in Yeysk, killing four Russian army soldiers and completely burning down two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.
Earlier on April 5, Kyiv Post reported, citing sources in the Special Services, that the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) had destroyed at least six Russian aircraft at the Morozovsk airfield last night. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 53 drones.
Russian Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 bombers were based at the airfield and were dropping chemical warheads on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and frontline Ukrainian cities.
The results of the joint special operation are impressive: at least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were severely damaged.
Comments (8)
BRAVO! Ukrainian innovation is now legendary! Russia has every advantage but Russia still going to get their asses thoroughly kicked and handed to them.
The things Russia lacks are, well innovation first. They don't have committed citizens using their minds and resources for the cause. Russia's cause is evil
If Russia managed to occupy Ukraine it would be their worst nightmare. They would have a tiger by the tail. If Russia thinks that occupation and subjugation would end this nightmare..., that would be just the beginning. Troops and administrators would be mauled daily by committed Ukrainian underground fighters. Russians need to pack their shit and run for the border like the yellow dogs they are.
Latest UK Ministry Defence Intelligence Update:
https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1776159982884471239/photo/1
Russia is imploding. It is just a matter of time.
Suchomimus has a new video up. Russia actually offered information on the various flight paths Ukraine brilliantly selected to confuse Russia's air defense systems:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxIQI8R25CM
This war is far from over and the Ukrainians are smarter.
@Imokru2, TRUE !
This is excellent news! Great hunting Ukraine drone pilots!
Folks please keep crowdfunding Ukraine's drone industry. The payback has been phenomenal. They can build these drones quite affordably (compared to buying western weapons), as they wait for improved allied weapon support.
The Ukraine government via their United24 charitable portal will let you contribute to the cause that most interests you. They presently have 3 drone related campaigns (represented by 3 very credible / famous allied 'ambassadors' :
*Star Wars star Mark Hamill's "Army of Drones" campaign.
* Author / professor Timothy Snyder's "Shahed Hunter" drone defence campaign.
* NAFO / Monobank sponsored "Sea Baby", navel drone campaign.
You regularly read here how impactful these drones are in Ukraine's defence. These are crowdfunded funded by us.
WE are making a difference. No MRGA minion's government funding stalling can stop us.
If funding weapons is not your thing, United24 also has many other humanitarian campaigns to ease Ukraine's suffering.
Would history repeat itself in the 2024 , 2025 or 2026 or even further ?
Would events similar to overthrowing the Czar regime in 1917 happen or to the collapse of the Soviet Union in early 1990s ?
Hefty military spending were some causes of such events ...
Everything is possible and God knows better than all ...
Would there be democracy and more equality in Russia afterwards ?
Hopefully more intelligence will reveal the destruction of more aircraft and hopefully there is another wave of drones to be unleashed in the coming days. Slava Ukraini!
