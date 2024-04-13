A rockfall has trapped more than a dozen miners in a mine in the far east of Russia, and the Kremlin on Tuesday said it was making every effort to rescue them. Thirteen miners are believed to be under the rubble of the Pioneer mine in the Amur region, one of Russia's largest gold mines in terms of processing capacity, Russian state-run agencies reported.

"The President gave the order to take all necessary measures to save the miners who are now blocked," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Russia's ministry of emergency situations said rescue teams – including mountain rescuers from a nearby region – were working on the site, where the rockfall occurred Monday.

It published footage showing a helicopter landing on snowy tarmac and a column of rescuers in orange vests walking.

Advertisement

Accidents at Russian mines and factories are relatively common, with an often lax approach to safety measures.

The large Amur region lies in the far east of Russia, bordering China.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Belgium Probes EU Lawmakers Allegedly Bribed by Moscow Europe
Belgium Probes EU Lawmakers Allegedly Bribed by Moscow
By Euractiv
51 seconds ago
Trump Calls to Make Ukraine Aid ‘In the Form of Loan’ War in Ukraine
Trump Calls to Make Ukraine Aid ‘In the Form of Loan’
By Kyiv Post
20 minutes ago
WORLD BRIEFING: April 12, 2024 War in Ukraine
WORLD BRIEFING: April 12, 2024
By Michael Bociurkiw
1 hour ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous US, UK Widen Ban on Russian Metals in Bid to Disrupt Revenues
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: April 12, 2024