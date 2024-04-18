Ukrainian Air Assault Forces are shown destroying a Russian tank and an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) using First Person View (FPV) drones in a video posted on Wednesday, April 17 on the Air Assault Forces Command Telegram channel.

According to the post, after aerial reconnaissance spotted the tank and an IFV crossing a field in an undisclosed location, Ukraine’s 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade were tasked to engage the targets and precisely struck the two armored vehicles with its kamikaze drones.

The video shows the IFV being hit first followed by the tank. The tank is stopped in its tracks, and suffered serious damage by the drone’s explosion, a plume of smoke rising into the air. The IFV, while also smoking after being hit by the drone, continues forward for a few more seconds before stopping some distance from the tank and burning from the damage caused.

Advertisement

The 71st “Jaeger” Brigade – whose name incorporates the German word for “hunters” – was formed shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has seen combat in various parts of Ukraine including the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.