Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, said in an interview on Tuesday that North Korean soldiers are expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region on Wednesday, as reinforcements for the Kremlin’s push-back against the months-long incursion there by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“We expect the first units to arrive tomorrow on the Kursk front,” Budanov said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The military intelligence head added that more information will become available very shortly on the number of soldiers to be transported to Kursk and how they will be equipped.

On Oct. 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that Russia intended to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea, insisting that Pyongyang had, thus, joined the war.

Advertisement

The General Secretary of NATO, Mark Rutte, said on Tuesday that he expects to hear a detailed report from South Korea regarding the alleged dispatch of North Korean troops. Until then, he said, NATO cannot confirm that those troops are engaged in Ukraine.

“I discussed this yesterday in a telephone call with the president of South Korea,” Rutte said on Tuesday. “Of course, we discussed the ongoing cooperation between South Korea and NATO, and we just ended on Thursday a very successful meeting of the NATO defense ministers together with their colleagues from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan. This phone call yesterday was very much focusing on the deeper case of North Korea.”

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Presses Sexual Assault Charges Against Three Russian Soldiers In early March, three Russian soldiers allegedly kidnapped a Ukrainian woman from the village of Yahidne where they severely beat her and then raped, Ukraine's National Police allege.

According to one of Pyongyang’s UN representatives on Monday, North Korea has not sent troops to Russia to help Moscow fight Ukraine, dismissing Seoul’s claims as “groundless rumor.”

South Korea’s spy agency said Friday that Pyongyang sent a “large-scale” troop deployment to help its ally, claiming that 1,500 special forces were already training in Russia’s Far East and ready to head soon for the frontlines of the Ukraine war.

Advertisement

“The presence of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine should be a wake-up call to the [US] administration,” wrote retired United States Army lieutenant colonel and famous Trump whistleblower Alexander Vindman in Kyiv Post. “While Washington struggles to consistently provide already purchased and manufactured war material to Ukraine, the United States’ enemies have mobilized their industrial capacity to support Russia’s invasion.”