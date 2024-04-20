Organisers of a Slovak crowdfunding campaign said Wednesday they hoped to raise one million euros for ammunition for Ukraine, rejecting their government's refusal to send military aid to their war-torn neighbour.
Thousands of people have already contributed 575,000 euros ($610,000) since Monday, when the "Peace for Ukraine" group launched the initiative, organisers said.
Since coming to power last year, Prime Minister Robert Fico has stopped military aid to Ukraine and advocated for peace talks with Russia.
"We, the residents of Slovakia, want to and can help," said Zuzana Izsakova, a representative of the fundraising initiative.
"We want to show that it is not only the government and Robert Fico who decide on this matter," she told AFP.
The organisation plans to funnel any money raised to an international initiative spearheaded by the Czech Republic to buy ammunition for Ukraine.
The Czech prime minister said Tuesday that 20 countries had pledged enough to buy 500,000 artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe.
Comments (2)
Thank you Slovakians who despite FICO's thug leadership, still believe in decency (supporting Ukraine) and a future living the EU dream. Did you know that elsewhere in the world people are willing to pay $250K-> $1 million Euros just to get an EU passport?
FICO would rather Slovkia join russia (for its free but near useless / short-lived passports for military cannon fodder service).
Every euro you send to Ukraine is one less euro Slovakia's now sadly putin aligned leadership can use to suppress citizens as Fico obeys putin's bidding.
Plus you have seen the pariah status a russian citizenship defaults upon its unwilling holders. Just as the RDK, SLR and Siberian forces work to negate the evil reputation their putin earned for russians, Slovakian's themselves face a similar unwanted burden. Your donations show many Slovakians still also pursue higher humanitarian standards
Bravo! Well done. Thank you.