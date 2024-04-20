Organisers of a Slovak crowdfunding campaign said Wednesday they hoped to raise one million euros for ammunition for Ukraine, rejecting their government's refusal to send military aid to their war-torn neighbour.

Thousands of people have already contributed 575,000 euros ($610,000) since Monday, when the "Peace for Ukraine" group launched the initiative, organisers said.

Since coming to power last year, Prime Minister Robert Fico has stopped military aid to Ukraine and advocated for peace talks with Russia.

"We, the residents of Slovakia, want to and can help," said Zuzana Izsakova, a representative of the fundraising initiative.

"We want to show that it is not only the government and Robert Fico who decide on this matter," she told AFP.

The organisation plans to funnel any money raised to an international initiative spearheaded by the Czech Republic to buy ammunition for Ukraine.

Advertisement

The Czech prime minister said Tuesday that 20 countries had pledged enough to buy 500,000 artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe.