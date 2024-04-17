Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Canadian television that for Belarus to be free of its autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, Ukraine must succeed against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“We must do everything possible to support Ukraine,” Tsikhanouskaya reiterated in a post on the social media site “X.” “If Russia is allowed to win this war, it will be a failure for the entire democratic world. Without a free Ukraine, there can be no free Belarus. But also, without a free Belarus, there will be a constant threat to our neighbors.”