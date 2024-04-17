Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Canadian television that for Belarus to be free of its autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, Ukraine must succeed against Russia’s ongoing invasion.
“We must do everything possible to support Ukraine,” Tsikhanouskaya reiterated in a post on the social media site “X.” “If Russia is allowed to win this war, it will be a failure for the entire democratic world. Without a free Ukraine, there can be no free Belarus. But also, without a free Belarus, there will be a constant threat to our neighbors.”
Tsikhanouskaya is widely believed to have won a 2020 presidential election in her country rigged by Lukashenko.
The Belarusian opposition leader has been very vocally supportive of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has met with volunteer Belarusian fighters from the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment, which helps Ukraine fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion today in hopes that in the future their own country will be free of authoritarian rule.
Comments ( 1)
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is a wise leader. Even though the official Belarus Presidency has not been awarded yet, she remains the people's leadership choice.
It is absolutely to the benefit to most established, new and hopeful democracies, for this autocratic russian tyrant to be thwarted. Autocrats hate fair elections as these offer the public the means to remove a tyrants' power to commit crimes. The will murder, lie, cheat, steal and foment insurrections to stay in power when they lose a fair election.
May putin's and his crony Lukeshenko's days be numbered, and thus the future brighter for the Belarusians.