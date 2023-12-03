Latest
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
Armed with only a knowledge of vehicles and a hatred for Moscow’s puppet, Lukashenko, a man with the call sign “Mark” put his life on the line in Ukraine.
Belarus
Jan. 25, 13:33
Belarus has been subjected to repeated rounds of EU sanctions over the crackdown on the opposition and for its role as a staging post in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Poland
Jan. 12, 19:01
Polish state security services arrested a Belarusian OnlyFans model for allegedly engaging in espionage – something that she had admitted to friends while drunk.
Legal
Jan. 5, 07:05
The new law aims to ensure that the country's leader will enjoy full immunity and financial security at the end of his time in office and termination of his powers.
China
Dec. 3, 2023
Lukashenko was last in China at the end of February and early March, a visit that was closely scrutinised in the context of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
Belarus
Oct. 23, 2023
More than 100,000 people are thought to have left Belarus since security forces began violently cracking down on dissidents, many of whom fled to neighbouring Poland and the Baltic states.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 20, 2023
Leader of Belarusian national democratic opposition to Lukashenka regime urges UN General Assembly not to ignore the plight of her homeland.
Belarus
Sep. 7, 2023
According to a new decree, Belarusians can only get a new passport or renew one in "consular services attached to their last registered place of residence" on Belarusian territory.
Poland
Aug. 11, 2023
The Belarus leader added: “We are neighbours and you don’t chose our neighbours.”
Putin
Jul. 25, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on the Belarusian vassal's latest visit to his Russian tsar.
Putin
Jul. 23, 2023
Wagner are in a “bad mood”, Poland wants to annex western Ukraine and the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed – it was quite a spectacular press conference.
Putin
Jul. 23, 2023
Hours before their meeting, Russian strikes targeted Odesa, which has been bombed several times since the start of the invasion.
Belarus
Jul. 20, 2023
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Wednesday distanced itself from its Belarus branch and said an investigation into the claims had been launched.
Belarus
Jul. 15, 2023
Belarusian activists reported in the early hours of July 15 that a large convoy of military vehicles bearing so-called “DPR/LPR” license plates crossed into Belarus from Russia.
Lukashenko
Jul. 12, 2023
The investigation, based on interviews with a dozen of Prigozhin's acquaintances and employees, paints a picture of a man who tends to act on impulse rather than plans.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 10, 2023
Wives, parents and children of Russian fighters turn to social media to ask why their dearest are “left in in hell” and “why they are conquering Bakhmut a second time?”