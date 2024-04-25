Over the past three months, the Russians have at least doubled the number of drones they’re using on the Russo-Ukrainian front line, Ukrainian Pravda (UP) reported Thursday, April 25.

The number of Russian drones has doubled, and Ukraine’s jammers can’t cope

Not only has the number of drones doubled, but the Russians are modernizing them, making them harder to spot and destroy in time, UP reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian military.

“Updated UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] are difficult to identify and are ‘silent’ for radio-electronic warfare [EW] tools because they are programmed for specific frequency ranges,” one of the sources said.

“Roughly speaking, we did EW systems on the 900 MHz range. This was enough. But now the orcs [a derogatory term for Russian soldiers] are doing drones with a range of 700–1000 MHz. So the radio tools we’ve built are ineffective,” the source said.

Ukraine is preparing a technological response to the Russians

UP sources in the Cabinet of Ministers, however, said that work is underway to create a single system that will be able to collect information about changes in the frequency of enemy drones, so manufacturers can quickly adjust EW’s.

“Radio-electronic warfare has to be constantly modernized. It is a crazy technological race that demands fast responses to the enemy’s adjustments. If you stop – you’ll lose,” a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told UP.

Drones have changed military tactics forever

It is no longer news that military tactics are rapidly transforming in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Drones in particular are changing warfare.

Currently, there are so many drones patrolling the skies above the front line in Ukraine that Ukrainian and Russian troops are practically unable to move anywhere unnoticed.

Kyiv recently purchased and handed over two thousand domestically produced jamming devices to its defensive forces.

The state is also intensively working on improving its own attack drones. As reported by Militarnyi, on April 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky was presented with a new barrage Ukrainian-made ammunition capable of striking targets more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) away