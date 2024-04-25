Russia is planning to disrupt the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with representatives of partner countries in Kyiv on April 24.

Zelensky told those in the meeting, “We have accurate information from intelligence – specific data – that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan to do so: how to reduce the participation of countries, how to act to ensure that there is no peace for even longer. And we must counteract this together - we must work in unity for a just peace.”

The President said that Ukraine would provide all this information to the special services of the countries planning to participate in the summit.

According to him, the meeting in Switzerland is important because it will present the world’s vision of what peace in Ukraine should look like.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Russia would not attend the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, but that some “representatives of the continents” would hand over the details of the peace plan developed there to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, “We have said many times that the negotiation process without Russia makes no sense.”

Zelensky promised not to sit down with Vladimir Putin, saying, “He is a murderer, and he has killed many of our people.”

What is the Peace Summit in Switzerland?

The conference, which the Ukrainian government calls the Global Peace Summit, will take place on June 15-16. Between 80 and 100 countries are expected to attend the meeting at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden near the city of Lucerne.

The summit’s primary objective to create conditions conducive to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine.