The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 kicked off in Malmö, Sweden, on Sunday, May 5, with a colorful opening ceremony.

Representing Ukraine, the duo alyona alyona & Jerry Heil made a striking entrance on the Turquoise Carpet. Their outfits, adorned with keys, symbolized homes lost due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The artists presented the hosts with a Ukrainian Easter basket and demonstrated the tradition of Easter egg cracking.

Additionally, they announced their plans to raise funds for the reconstruction of a war-affected gymnasium in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Sweden is hosting the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in the city of Malmö. The first and second semi-finals are scheduled for May 7 and 9, respectively, with the grand final airing on May 11.

Ukraine's entry, "Teresa & Maria," performed by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, will compete for a spot in the grand final during the first semi-final on May 7.

Their on-stage performance is directed by Tanu Muino, Ukraine’s star clipmaker and two-time Grammy nominee for Best Music Video.

