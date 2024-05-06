Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Representing Ukraine, the duo alyona alyona & Jerry Heil made a striking entrance on the Turquoise Carpet. Their outfits, adorned with keys, symbolized homes lost due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 kicked off in Malmö, Sweden, on Sunday, May 5, with a colorful opening ceremony.

The artists presented the hosts with a Ukrainian Easter basket and demonstrated the tradition of Easter egg cracking.

Additionally, they announced their plans to raise funds for the reconstruction of a war-affected gymnasium in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Sweden is hosting the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in the city of Malmö. The first and second semi-finals are scheduled for May 7 and 9, respectively, with the grand final airing on May 11.

Ukraine's entry, "Teresa & Maria," performed by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, will compete for a spot in the grand final during the first semi-final on May 7.

Their on-stage performance is directed by Tanu Muino, Ukraine’s star clipmaker and two-time Grammy nominee for Best Music Video.