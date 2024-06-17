At a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, over the weekend, US Republican presidential candidate, Kremlin apologist and convicted felon Donald Trump promised that he would put an end to Ukraine’s requests for military aid if he were elected president. “I think Zelensky is maybe the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived. Every time he comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion,” he roared to his assembled base. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “He just left, four days ago, with $60 billion. And he gets home and announces that he needs another $60 billion. And it never ends, it never ends. I will have that settled before taking the White House as president-elect. I will have that settled,” Trump said. Trump lost the 2020 presidential elections by a significant margin and then attempted to foment a coup against the American government to have those certified results overturned. Previously, he had tried to blackmail Kyiv into finding unfavorable information about his opponent, now-President Joe Biden, by threatening to withhold already-promised Ukrainian aid. Advertisement

“F-16s, please” for Ukraine, says pop star, but German concert boos Sir Rod’s pleas British pop legend Rod Stewart was booed at a concert in Leipzig, Germany, on Friday for voicing his support for Ukraine, according to German news outlet Tag 24. Sporting the blue-and-yellow colors, he introduced “Rhythm of My Heart” by profanely insulting against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Agence France Presse quoted Tag 24 as saying, as images of the war, the Ukrainian flag and President Volodymyr Zelensky were shown on the screen behind him. Other Topics of Interest China Urges NATO to 'Stop Shifting Blame' Over Ukraine War China presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations. According to a number of media outlets, the audience responded with a chorus of loud boos and whistles. European elections over the last week recorded a rise in support for right-wing candidates, especially those German parties who oppose more financial support for Ukraine. Advertisement Stewart has been vocal in his support for Ukraine – garnering large support for his views at concerts in Copenhagen and Amsterdam - and reportedly rented a house for Ukrainian refugees in Britain, AFP wrote.

“If I’m going to get political, I think we should send the Ukrainians some F-16s. That’s up to you, prime minister,” Stewart said in an interview with Sky News end of February.



Another Russian journalist allegedly hit by enemy fire, Kremlin says Russian media claimed that one of their journalists, Nikita Tsistagi, was killed on in a drone attack in eastern Ukraine, according to News.Ru. Two days earlier, another Russian journalist was reportedly killed on nearby front lines as well. On Thursday, a reporter for Russian state TV was killed and another wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike in Golmivsky, a Russian-controlled village close to the Donetsk front, Agence France Presse reported. The online Moscow-censored news group said Sunday’s attack happened around the Saint-Nicolas monastery near the town of Vugledar, where fighting has been fierce over the past three months. “This is the second attack on media workers in a week, bearing the same signature,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

