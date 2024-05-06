As quoted by the Canadian news site CBC, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that reinforcements from Western military personnel could aid Ukraine in resisting Russian forces sometime in the future.

When asked about the potential deployment of additional troops from NATO countries, an idea proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Shmyhal welcomed the notion, stating, “If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful, and we will be happy.”

However, Shmyhal said that, for now, Ukraine primarily needs more military equipment from its partners. He confirmed Ukraine’s anticipated receipt of $61 billion from the US was mainly earmarked for military purposes.

Despite this funding, Shmyhal stressed there was still an urgent need for missiles, ammunition for air defense systems, and long-range and mid-range weapons to defend Ukrainian cities.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine’s aspiration for NATO membership remains unchanged and was relying on the nations of the Alliance to announce progress on Kyiv’s application for membership at the upcoming July summit in Washington. Ukraine formally applied for NATO membership in September 2022, seven months after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“Our army is working according to NATO standards,” he said.

“We have implemented all necessary reforms, and now we are a step ahead of the invitation,” Shmyhal said.

France’s President Macron has reiterated his openness to sending troops to Ukraine if Russia breaches Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv requests such assistance. In an interview with The Economist, Macron said that the option of troop deployment would “legitimately” arise in the face of such a scenario.

Macron’s remarks come amid escalating tensions and fears of a potential major offensive in Ukraine by Russia.

“I’m not ruling anything out because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out,” Macron told The Economist in relation to his previous comments about the possible deployment of Western troops.

Macron’s refusal to dismiss the possibility of Western ground troops being sent to aid Ukraine in February caused significant comment across Europe.

During a conference of European leaders on Feb. 26, Macron sought greater support for Kyiv in light of mounting battlefield challenges and depleted ammunition supplies.

While there was “no consensus” on sending Western ground troops to Ukraine, Macron said, “Nothing should be excluded. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Russia cannot win this war.”