- Russian forces are continuing to attack the town of Vovchansk as partof their offensive into northern Kharkiv, which began on 10 May 2024. The town remains contested, with defending Ukrainian forces repelling the majority of Russian assaults. With the village of Buhruvatka, west-south-west of Vovchansk, likely under their control, Russian forces are attempting to achieve physical control of the nearby crossing over the Siverskiy Donets river, thereby threatening the flank and rear of*defending Ukrainian forces in Vovchansk itself.
- On the Luk'yantsi axis, Russian forces continue to launch attacks in the direction of the village of Lyptsi but had made no significant progress according to the Ukrainian General Staff as of the evening of 22 May2024.
- On 17 May 2024, President Putin stated that Russian forces were creating a buffer or safety zone in Kharkiv, this has currently not succeeded. The northern Kharkiv front has likely stabilised with Russian territorial control fragmented and not joined up. Russia's gains in this axis will be limited in the coming week, as Russia's initial momentum has been contained byUkrainian resistance.
See the original here.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter