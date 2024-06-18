Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said his team's opening 3-0 loss to Romania at Euro 2024 on Monday was a result "nobody expected".

Two mistakes from goalkeeper Andriy Lunin proved fatal as Romania took the lead in Munich through captain Nicolae Stanciu, with Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus completing the victory in the second half.

"Unfortunately nobody expected this result," said Rebrov, who led Ukraine to a fourth consecutive European Championship despite the country being ravaged by war following the Russian invasion in 2022.

"The players feel they didn't do enough. Before the game I told them we are representing a big strong country fighting for more than two years for our freedom.

"Today we didn't do good enough, that's why they (the players) are apologising (to the fans). We have to show the other Ukraine for the game against Slovakia."

Rebrov said the team had held a players-only meeting after the game, asking him to leave the dressing room.

"We all have emotions. Everybody is unhappy," he said.

"If we don't show our maximum... then it will be very difficult.

"It doesn't matter who is the favourite, football is about what you show on the day. Today we didn't show our level."

Lunin, who had an excellent season in goal for Real Madrid while deputising for the injured Thibaut Courtois, admitted his errors were largely to blame for the defeat.

"My first mistake changed the match. I'd like to say sorry," said Lunin, appearing at his first major international tournament.

"If a goalkeeper makes a mistake, it practically means it's a goal; with a bit of luck, it can be avoided, but in most cases, it's a goal.

"So it's a mistake... I accept it, I understand it, and I know it. It happened to me in the past.

"I'm sad because my team-mates put in a big effort and a lot of work and my mistake made the match difficult."