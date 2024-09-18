Ukrainian unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was detained and subsequently released at the Krakow airport in Poland on Tuesday evening while attempting to board a plane to Valencia in Spain.

The arrest was made public when Ukrainian lawmaker and Olympic wrestler Zhan Beleniuk posted videos of Usyk’s arrest.

ESPN, citing an unnamed source, claimed that Usyk and his coach were denied boarding as airline staff deemed them unfit to travel.

“According to a source, Usyk explained that they were fine to fly and were simply exhausted from a nearly 14-hour travel day from Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, that included a 557-mile [896 km] drive. Between the language barrier and Usyk being adamant that they were not impaired in any way, he was detained,” ESPN reported.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the authenticity of the information.

ESPN said Usyk is set to begin preparations in Valencia for his Dec. 21 rematch with British boxer Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following the arrest, Usyk’s wife assured on social media that “everything is fine” and that there was “nothing criminal” about the arrest.

The incident has led to a fiery diplomatic response from Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an announcement around midnight that informed the public of Usyk’s release, said he was in touch with the boxer during his detention and was “outraged by this attitude toward our citizen and champion.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also criticized the arrest and instructed its consul general to provide assistance, presumably securing Usyk’s subsequent release.

“The Ukrainian side categorically does not accept the attitude shown in the video toward its citizen and champion. In addition, Minister Andriy Sybiha will already contact his Polish colleague with the aim of immediately resolving this situation. The Minister also instructed the Consul General to express his protest and indignation at such an attitude,” the ministry’s spokesperson told Ukrainska Pravda.

Usyk himself posted updates in the early hours of Wednesday following his release and assured that it was a “misunderstanding” that was “quickly resolved.”

“Friends, everything is fine. There was a misunderstanding, which was quickly resolved. Thank you to everyone who was worried. Thank you to the Ukrainian diplomats for their support.

“And respect to Polish law enforcement officers who perform their duties despite their height, weight, arms and regalia,” Usyk said. “Thank God for everything.”

Usyk won the world’s first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years on May 19, an unprecedented feat in boxing’s four-belt era, when he defeated British boxer Fury and added Fury’s WBC belt to his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.