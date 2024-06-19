The pedestrian portion of an overpass on Zhylianska Street in central Kyiv collapsed on Wednesday evening. Authorities said they are establishing the circumstances.

There are no casualties reported at the time of publication. It’s also not immediately clear if the damage was caused by disrepair or sabotage.

“On Zhilyanskaya Street, a pedestrian sidewalk collapsed on the bridge. Now the victims are unknown,” the Kyiv City Administration reported on Telegram.

Footage of the collapse is also circulating on social media.

 

Kyiv Post’s office is located on the same street.

