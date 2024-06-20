After departing North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Wednesday on a two-day state visit to Vietnam. Much like he did in Pyongyang the day before, Putin will sign agreements with the leader of that country as well, and attempt to show a front of solidarity with a second Asian nation supporting his invasion of Ukraine. Putin will meet with Nguyễn Phú Trọng, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam; Tô Lâm, President of Vietnam; Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of Vietnam; and Trần Thanh Mẫn, Chairperson of the Vietnamese Parliament. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Vietnam did not send a representative to the Peace Summit in Switzerland last week, nor did China, nor, of course, North Korea. A Vietnamese contingent led by its deputy foreign minister went instead to a meeting in Russia of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.) Advertisement Kremlin media outlets RIA Novosto and TASS reported that Putin and the administration in Hanoi will discuss their partnership. While Russia is Vietnam’s leading arms supplier, the United States is its largest trading partner. US President Joe Biden visited Hanoi last September, and his administration voiced its strong disapproval of the welcome given to the Russian dictator, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes. “No country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities,” a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Hanoi said this week. Other Topics of Interest Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

SBU nabs alleged informant for Russia in Kharkiv, as another in Odesa jailed for 15 years On Wednesday, the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) announced it had detained a Ukrainian man allegedly recruited by Russian agents using the online Telegram platform on charges of passing along information and images of Ukrainian Armed Forces and installations near Kharkiv. Advertisement Russian agents had targeted the man, who was described as sympathetic to Moscow, to get on-the-ground information to launch targeted strikes on the Kharkiv region. “The SBU seized the man’s phone, used by the suspect to communicate with his Russian ‘friend’ and take photos of military facilities,” the SBU stated in a release. “SBU officers detained the informant [caught] red-handed when he was taking pictures of special vehicles of Ukrainian soldiers.” The man faces eight years in prison. His is one of thousands of criminal cases against alleged and convicted informants since the Russian invasion began. Also on Wednesday, in an unrelated case, the SBU announced that a man arrested in March on charges of high treason, and found guilty of helping Russia’s FSB spy service identify targets for strikes in the southern Odesa region, had been jailed for 15 years. “He adjusted Russian air strikes on the territory of the southern region of Ukraine, primarily, missile and drone attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Odesa,” the SBU said.

Russian shells kill civilian in Kherson, injure others Russian artillery fired at Kherson killed a 52-year-old civilian and wounded another on Wednesday. Advertisement “Unfortunately, a 52-year-old man injured today as a result of enemy shelling died in the hospital,” the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, announced on social media. The man suffered closed head injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of the attack on the Dniporvskyi district of the city, which injured another. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian and Ukrainian forces continued to fight along the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region near Krynky and Kozachi Laheri this week, with Ukrainian forces recapturing some positions near there.

