Ukraine’s 2008 heptathlon Olympic champion Nataliia Dobrynska told AFP the Paris Games can serve as a platform to raise awareness about the war in her country “that is destroying the lives of our athletes, coaches, and all Ukrainians.”

The 42-year-old, who is a member of World Athletics’ ruling Council, said that while the 2008 Beijing Olympics remain “one of the brightest moments” of her life, the Paris edition “holds a unique significance” for Ukraine “because we are at war.”

Almost 500 coaches and athletes have been killed since the Russians invaded in February 2022 and a country that as recently as 2012 co-hosted the European football championship has had large parts of its sporting infrastructure destroyed.

Dobrynska, who is also vice-president of the Ukrainian athletics federation, said medals in track and field would be welcome – and the new women’s high jump world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh is their biggest hope for gold – but just by being in Paris it sent powerful message in itself.

“Right now, every Ukrainian athlete embodies the pain and horror that our country and our people are experiencing,” she said.

“Every athlete representing Ukraine does so not only for themselves but to let the world know that we are unbroken, to make sure the world hears what is happening in the heart of Europe, and responds.”

“Flag fly high”

Dobrynska, who left Ukraine following the Russian invasion as she is the mother of three young children – “I need to take care of them” – said preparing for an Olympics was tough enough without the extra stress the present generation had to contend with.

“I feel all the pain and strength of our athletes,” she said.

“I know how much emotion, stress, and tension they endure, yet they continue to train and achieve high results.

“They all think about their families, loved ones, and friends who are constantly under threat in Ukraine.”

Dobrynska, who stood for the pro-Russia Party of Regions in elections in 2012, which she told AFP last year was “my small mistake” but a “good experience” for what has since taken place, says it is “a significant achievement” the athletes are even in Paris.

She credits the help they have received from outside the country – for last year’s world athletics championships they prepared in Slovakia – on their “difficult journey” to Paris.

She hopes the efforts of all concerned will be rewarded when the track and field begins a week on Friday and it is in one of the sports that will be free of Russians as World Athletics has banned them and Belarusians from competing.

Sporting victories such as Oleksandr Usyk’s defeat of Tyson Fury to become the first heavyweight boxer to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC belts on a split decision in Saudi Arabia in May have been credited with boosting morale back in Ukraine.

“Our incredible athletes train and dream of seeing our flag fly high at the Olympics, to give the people of Ukraine moments of joy and distraction from the war,” she said.

“Even though it is impossible to fully escape from it. Our athletes are dedicated, brave, and determined.”