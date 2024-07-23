The “Russia No Context” milblogger posted a video on Telegram on Monday, July 22, that showed two Russian military trail bikes fitted with improvised frames which held Russian UDSh training mines.

UDSh, modeled on the TM-62M anti-vehicle emits smoke during training to indicate a landmine has functioned or to simulate a chemical landmine. It can be initiated electronically or manually and discharges smoke for eight to ten minutes.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The video shows one of the bikes driving with smoke pouring out from the back as it drives around lanes apparently close to the battlefield. The problem is, if screening from drone or Ukrainian direct fire was the intended purpose of the modification, it has the opposite effect.

The smoke comes off the bike like the contrail from an aircraft so rather than masking the vehicle it acts like a pointer which shows exactly where the motorcycle has been and where it is now, actually allowing a surveillance or attack drone to better target the bike.

Advertisement

Russian commanders still seemed wedded to the idea of using motorcycles and buggies as assault weapons – despite the horrendous casualties that result. The smokescreen idea was the latest attempt by the troops who have to carry out the assaults. They have even tried fitting them with so-called “Cope Cages” to protect the riders from Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian 10th Graders Will Study Weapons and Military Equipment
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian 10th Graders Will Study Weapons and Military Equipment

In an attempt to transform Ukrainian society so it is better equipped to defend itself, Ukrainian high-schoolers will be taught first aid and how to handle weapons and military equipment.

However, another Monday Telegram post by another milbloggers, “Reporter [Andrei] Filatov,” showed that bikes were still being sent into attacks. With the unprotected bikes their drivers suffer the fate of so many Russian troops that went before. He made it clear how foolish he thought the tactic was and blamed short-sighted and callous commanders for continuing with the strategy.

Both Russian and Ukrainian sources report that in some instances almost half of all Russian assaults are spearheaded by motorcycles, ATVs and buggies, the theory being that they can move more quickly than dismounted infantry, avoid obstacles and are less likely to be spotted than armored vehicles. The truth is that the fate of Russian soldiers going into battle on motorcycles is similar to the fate of Russians going into battle in meat grinder assaults, however, on motorcycles, they die quicker.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Steve Brown
Steve Brown
After a career as a British Army Ammunition Specialist and Bomb Disposal Officer, Steve later worked in the fields of ammunition destruction, demining and explosive ordnance disposal with the UN and NATO. In 2017, after taking early retirement, he moved to Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife and two sons where he became a full-time writer. He now works as a senior writer and English language editor with the Kyiv Post.
Read Next
Russia and Trump: Polluting the Information Space EXCLUSIVE Russia
OPINION: Russia and Trump: Polluting the Information Space
By Ivana Stradner
5h ago
Ukraine Military Boss: Russian Drones Flying Untargeted Due to ‘Total Shortage’ of MANPADS War in Ukraine
Ukraine Military Boss: Russian Drones Flying Untargeted Due to ‘Total Shortage’ of MANPADS
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Ukrainian 10th Graders Will Study Weapons and Military Equipment Ukraine
Ukrainian 10th Graders Will Study Weapons and Military Equipment
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Drones Hit Train Ferry in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai Drones
Drones Hit Train Ferry in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukrainian 10th Graders Will Study Weapons and Military Equipment
Next » Paris Olympics Have ‘Unique Significance’ for War-Torn Ukraine: Dobrynska