This week, the Russian Duma, the lower house of the legislature, drafted a law that would punish Russian soldiers for using their smartphones on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russian state media TASS reported. Cell phones can help Ukrainian defenders identify the occupying forces’ locations, and in the past their conversations have been intercepted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the nation’s security services, in order to publicize the invading forces’ declining morale.

Moscow’s lawmakers proposed that those soldiers carrying internet-connected phones whose data can identify occupying troops’ location will be classified as a “gross disciplinary offense” punishable by up to 10 days of arrest. The law would also forbid the use of other electronic devices meant for “household purposes” which allow for the transmission of geolocation data.

Ukrainian soldiers have been warned for a long time that their use of cell phones to communicate with colleagues and family are exploited regularly by Moscow and its hackers to steal sensitive battlefield information.

According to reports from CNN, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) also said that “Russian hackers had sought to infiltrate the Android tablets used by the Ukrainian military for ‘planning and performing combat missions,’ using code designed to steal data sent from the devices to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system, which have been crucial to Ukraine’s battlefield communications.”

Russian military bloggers are criticizing the proposed legislation, claiming it shows Moscow’s lack of understanding of the nature of modern warfare on the ground.

“The bosses live on another planet,” one blogger, called “Obsessed with the Z War,” wrote on Telegram on Monday, CNN reported.

On high alert for Paris Olympics, French raid apartment of Russian national on ‘destabilization’ suspicions, as 900 suspected foreign agents barred from attending the Games

While details remained scarce on Tuesday night, French prosecutors have announced the arrest of a Russian man suspected of plotting acts of “destabilization” during the Paris Olympics, which kick off on Friday.

The French Interior Ministry reportedly authorized a search of the suspect’s home which turned up evidence of the alleged plot. The plan was not terrorist in nature, AFP reported.

The 30-something male was held in custody and placed under judicial investigation on suspicion of “organizing events likely to lead to destabilization during the Olympic Games,” a source in the state prosecution service, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

The AFP’s source said only that an investigation was opened into “passing intelligence to a foreign power in order to arouse hostilities in France,” adding that the crime was punishable by up to 30 years in jail.

AFP said that authorities have investigated more than one million people, “including athletes, coaches, journalists, volunteers, security guards and even local residents near event locations ahead of the Olympics,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview on Tuesday. Of those, he said, 4,360 were denied access to the Games, almost 900 of whom were were barred over suspicions of foreign interference.