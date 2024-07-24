  • Open-source reporting highlights that on the 07 July 2024, Ukrainian forces conducted a drone strike against a Russian ammunition storage depot near Sergeerka, Voronezh Oblast. This attack resulted in the near total destruction of ammunition and equipment stored in open bermed areas as well as buildings located at the facility.
  • This is a significant loss at a depot that reportedly covered approximately 9 square kilometres. The depot was highly likely storing a mixture of surface-to-surface munitions as well as small arms to be used by personnel on the frontlines. This will further stretch Russia's already struggling logistics chains and force yet more dispersals due to the continued threat of Ukrainian strikes. This incident further highlights Russia's continued inability to protect key locations in an area that boasts a densely layered Air Defence posture, some 80km from the Ukraine border. Such shortcomings will almost certainly see further losses to other well-planned Ukrainian strikes.
  • Russia can ill afford such losses considering the attritional warfare strategy it has adopted, which shows little regard for the lives of its soldiers. This approach requires huge amounts of ammunition. Russia is now relying on its limited foreign partners for this supply due to its own defence industry struggling to meet the frontline demand.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Hungary to Block EU Funds For Member States Until Ukraine Allows Lukoil Transit War in Ukraine
Hungary to Block EU Funds For Member States Until Ukraine Allows Lukoil Transit
By Euractiv
1h ago
Zelensky Discusses Peace, Prisoners With Senior Vatican Official War in Ukraine
Zelensky Discusses Peace, Prisoners With Senior Vatican Official
By Euractiv
5h ago
Reports: Russia Hits NATO Member Romania With Kamikaze Drone War in Ukraine
Reports: Russia Hits NATO Member Romania With Kamikaze Drone
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Starmer’s Foreign Policy: A Continuity of Commitment to Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Starmer’s Foreign Policy: A Continuity of Commitment to Ukraine?
By Pyotr Kurzin
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous How $20 Billion Debt Restructuring Deal Eases Ukraine’s Wartime Economy
Next » Three Russian Shahed Drones Strike Romania, Causing Fire, Sources Say