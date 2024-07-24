- Open-source reporting highlights that on the 07 July 2024, Ukrainian forces conducted a drone strike against a Russian ammunition storage depot near Sergeerka, Voronezh Oblast. This attack resulted in the near total destruction of ammunition and equipment stored in open bermed areas as well as buildings located at the facility.
- This is a significant loss at a depot that reportedly covered approximately 9 square kilometres. The depot was highly likely storing a mixture of surface-to-surface munitions as well as small arms to be used by personnel on the frontlines. This will further stretch Russia's already struggling logistics chains and force yet more dispersals due to the continued threat of Ukrainian strikes. This incident further highlights Russia's continued inability to protect key locations in an area that boasts a densely layered Air Defence posture, some 80km from the Ukraine border. Such shortcomings will almost certainly see further losses to other well-planned Ukrainian strikes.
- Russia can ill afford such losses considering the attritional warfare strategy it has adopted, which shows little regard for the lives of its soldiers. This approach requires huge amounts of ammunition. Russia is now relying on its limited foreign partners for this supply due to its own defence industry struggling to meet the frontline demand.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 July 2024.#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 24, 2024
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter