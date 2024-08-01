F-16s spotted over Lviv? F-16 warplanes were allegedly spotted over the Lviv's central square on July 31 after various reports confirmed that the fighter aircraft were indeed in Ukraine. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Late in the evening on Wednesday social media channels began showing images of what appears to be an F-16 flying through a blue sky above Lviv’s Rynok Square. Another sighting was said to have occurred over Odesa.

🚨 First sighting of F-16 in Ukraine. Likely Odessa region. pic.twitter.com/5yj29SIyLR — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 31, 2024

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify any of the F-16 images or video media, and the likelihood of digital manipulation has already been suggested.

The cat is out of the bag and it seems that they wanted us to know.



F-16 over Lviv, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ps2srtaPxn — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) July 31, 2024

"Ukraine will not officially confirm the arrival of F-16. In this matter, 'the fog of war is very useful,'" Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, is reported to have said on various Telegram channels. Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had finally received its first F-16s. Also on Wednesday, Lithuania's foreign minister and a US official told Reuters that the first batch of long-awaited F-16 jets had arrived in Ukraine. "F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X (formerly Twitter). Britain's The Times reported that six F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine, with more to follow. Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Seeks US Green Light for ATACMS to Hold Kursk and Press Moscow Kyiv is asking the US to authorize the use of ATACMS for strikes in Russia during the offensive in Kursk. This would help Ukraine hold territory and influence negotiations with Moscow. Wagner spotted in Venezuela Soldiers wearing camouflage with Wagner patches were spotted in Venezuela, according to social media reports. In one video posted by Alertas Noticia on X a large group of Venezuelan soldiers include one man dressed in camouflage and wearing what appears to be a Wagner patch on his left arm.

#URGENTE



Hace minutos colocamos este video, analizando las imágenes logramos detectar UN ELEMENTO DE WAGNER PMC .



Esto comprueba la presencia de rusos asesorando a las fuerzas armadas de Venezuela, en el área de control ciudadano. pic.twitter.com/nKmj03WCDd — Alerta Noticias UKR 24 (@UKR_token) July 31, 2024