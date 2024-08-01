F-16s spotted over Lviv?
F-16 warplanes were allegedly spotted over the Lviv's central square on July 31 after various reports confirmed that the fighter aircraft were indeed in Ukraine.
Late in the evening on Wednesday social media channels began showing images of what appears to be an F-16 flying through a blue sky above Lviv’s Rynok Square.
Another sighting was said to have occurred over Odesa.
🚨 First sighting of F-16 in Ukraine. Likely Odessa region. pic.twitter.com/5yj29SIyLR— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 31, 2024
Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify any of the F-16 images or video media, and the likelihood of digital manipulation has already been suggested.
The cat is out of the bag and it seems that they wanted us to know.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) July 31, 2024
F-16 over Lviv, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ps2srtaPxn
“Ukraine will not officially confirm the arrival of F-16. In this matter, ‘the fog of war is very useful,’” Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, is reported to have said on various Telegram channels.
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had finally received its first F-16s.
Also on Wednesday, Lithuania’s foreign minister and a US official told Reuters that the first batch of long-awaited F-16 jets had arrived in Ukraine.
“F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X (formerly Twitter).
Britain’s The Times reported that six F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine, with more to follow.
Ukraine Seeks US Green Light for ATACMS to Hold Kursk and Press Moscow
Wagner spotted in Venezuela
Soldiers wearing camouflage with Wagner patches were spotted in Venezuela, according to social media reports.
In one video posted by Alertas Noticia on X a large group of Venezuelan soldiers include one man dressed in camouflage and wearing what appears to be a Wagner patch on his left arm.
#URGENTE— Alerta Noticias UKR 24 (@UKR_token) July 31, 2024
Hace minutos colocamos este video, analizando las imágenes logramos detectar UN ELEMENTO DE WAGNER PMC .
Esto comprueba la presencia de rusos asesorando a las fuerzas armadas de Venezuela, en el área de control ciudadano. pic.twitter.com/nKmj03WCDd
Venezuela is a staunch supporter of Russia and military cooperation between the two countries has grown over recent years as President Nicolás Maduro has faced repeated efforts to oust him.
Last week, elections were held throughout Venezuela and protests against what many considered a fraudulent vote count brought people into the streets calling for Maduro’s resignation.
Ukrainian drone shoots down Russian helicopter
In what may prove to be a glimpse of future air combat, Forbes reported that on Wednesday a small quadcopter drone shot down a Russian helicopter, apparently for the first time.
Photos and videos circulating on social media depict the Mil Mi-8 transport helicopter burning near Donetsk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine. “A speedy recovery to the survivors,” one Russian blogger wrote.
With F-16s at Ukraine’s disposal, drones attempting to harass manned aircraft, and a concerted effort to degrade Russia’s air defense capabilities both along the front line and in the rear – particularly in Crimea – Ukraine appears to be laying the ground for tactical moves that would require air superiority.
