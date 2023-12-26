Latest

Former Wagner Fighters Detained after ‘Arresting’ Policeman Pushing Drugs in Luhansk
Wagner
Jan. 22, 11:19
Pro-Russian “Z-blogger,” Anastasia Kashevarova, posted an account of the incident that backfired on the soldiers who thought they were doing the right thing.
By Kyiv Post
POWs Returned to Russia During Last Prisoner Exchange Were Mostly Convicts
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 15:20
Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group recruited heavily from Russian prisons in late 2022 and throughout 2023 to make up for manpower losses.
By Kyiv Post
Another Vicious Murderer Pardoned by Putin Killed in Ukraine – to Relief of Victims’ Families
Putin
Jan. 12, 20:57
When families of the victims heard he had been released from prison to fight in Ukraine and had been pardoned by Putin they feared for their own lives until his grave was spotted.
By Kyiv Post
Russia’s ‘Walter White’ Pardoned and Made Deputy Head of Leningrad NGO
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 15:25
Nicknamed for the lead character in Breaking Bad, the notorious drug dealer and his wife were arrested and imprisoned in 2018 for making and selling amphetamines.
By Kyiv Post
Kremlin Rehabilitates Wagner Mercenaries
Putin
Jan. 8, 22:55
Military enlistment offices in Russia have begun issuing the first war veterans’ certificates to former mercenaries of the Wagner group, which mutinied against the Ministry of Defense last year.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russia Planning Mercenary Recruitment Expedition in Africa
Russia
Dec. 26, 2023
Russia is currently recruiting soldiers and officers in the Kursk region to create a so-called "African Corps" to replace the Wagner PMC.
By Kyiv Post
‘They Are Returning’ - Russian Soldier Says Wagner Mercenaries Back on Front Lines
Russia
Dec. 19, 2023
In an intercepted call Russian soldier also says that contrary to the official Russian statements, most troops in Ukraine are killed by artillery, mortars, or Ukrainian drones—not by small arms.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kazakhstan Pushes Back on Russian Recruitment of Central Asians for its Ukraine War
War in Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
The jail sentence handed to a Kazakh volunteer who fought for Wagner in Ukraine may act as a warning to those others from Central Asia who may be persuaded to fight for Russia.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Why is Ukraine Hunting Wagner Fighters in Sudan?

EXCLUSIVE: Videos Show Ukrainian Special Forces ‘Cleaning Up’ Wagner Fighters in Sudan

The Nine Lives of Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Russian Satanic Cannibal Pardoned and Released After Fighting in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Nov. 22, 2023
The release of a Russian sentenced to 20 years for the 2008 ritualistic murder of four teenagers raises more questions about the morality of Moscow’s convict pardon policy.
By Kyiv Post
Russia's Wagner to Offer Air Defense to Hezbollah or Iran: US
Russia
Nov. 22, 2023
The Wall Street Journal said earlier this month that Wagner was preparing to supply the Pantsir-S1, a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system known as SA-22 by NATO.
By AFP
Konstantin Mirzayants – What We Know About the Head of Russia’s Redut PMC
Russia
Nov. 16, 2023
Sources have identified Konstantin Mirzayants as the leader of Russia’s Redut mercenary group, which is likely to absorb part of Wagner’s African operations.
By Leo Chiu
Wagner Now Part of Russian National Guard, Likely Headed by Prigozhin’s Son
Russia
Nov. 13, 2023
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son has likely become the head of Wagner, now officially part of Russia’s National Guards, with some former Wagner fighters having joined other groups within Russia.
By Leo Chiu
EXPLAINED: Why is Ukraine Hunting Wagner Fighters in Sudan?
Wagner
Nov. 7, 2023
Despite a war raging in Ukraine, Kyiv's special forces are apparently operating in Africa, hunting down Wagner fighters. Watch the video to find out why.
By Anya Korzun
EXCLUSIVE: Videos Show Ukrainian Special Forces ‘Cleaning Up’ Wagner Fighters in Sudan EXCLUSIVE
Wagner
Nov. 6, 2023
One of the videos purportedly shows Ukrainian operatives stalking the streets of the African city and engaging Wagner fighters at close range with RPGs.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ex-Wagner Mercenaries Among Those Taking Huge Losses Near Avdiivka
Wagner
Oct. 29, 2023
A Russian media report tried to put a positive spin on their plight but the commander of the unit they’re fighting in described it as “good, but not great.”
By Kyiv Post
Europe’s Unsavory Relationship with Outlaw Sudanese Militia EXCLUSIVE
Europe
Oct. 28, 2023
Blindsided by PR campaigns and envoy missions, European nations have transferred money and resources to the Sudanese militia despite evidence of war crimes and links to the Russian Wagner Group.
By Mohamed Suliman