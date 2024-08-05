Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted drone strikes against an oil depot in Rostov Oblast and missile strikes against fuel storage warehouses in occupied Luhansk City on August 4.
  • Ukraine confirmed that it has received the first batch of US-made F-16 fighter jets.
  • Russian milbloggers responded to the arrival of F-16s by trying to downplay their potential battlefield effects—directly undermining Russian information operations intended to frame the delivery of F-16s and other Western weapons systems as an uncrossable "red line."
  • Russian forces recently made confirmed advances east of Pokrovsk, west of Donetsk City, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area.
  • The Russian defense industry reportedly continues to produce missiles using Western-sourced components.

Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Angelica Evans, Riley Bailey, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kaganv.

See the original here.

