Kyivstar, the largest digital communications operator in Ukraine, has received an Analytics Specialization on Microsoft Azure which confirms the company's expertise in providing hybrid cloud services and IT solutions in the field of data and analytics.

Analytics specialization on the Microsoft Azure platform is Kyivstar's third certified achievement from the American corporation. It is awarded only to those partners who pass a comprehensive assessment: technical expertise, qualifications of specialists and the results of implementing analytical solutions for customers. The Ukrainian operator has proven its competencies and practical capabilities in all areas.

Kyivstar cooperates with clients from various industries, including those with increased regulation. The company's extensive portfolio of cloud offerings allows it to meet even the specific needs of Ukrainian enterprises. The company has extensive engineering expertise in cloud computing on hyperscaler platforms. In addition to standard implementations for clients, the team's high expertise and the availability of telecommunications infrastructure allow us to create hybrid solutions that combine hyperscaler services and on-premises infrastructure.

"Kyivstar has been offering advanced solutions based on Microsoft technologies for business customers for several years. We are strengthening our expertise at various levels to professionally support Ukrainian companies in using cloud services and IT solutions that help them work effectively in today's realities," said Ilya Polshakov, New Business Development Director of Kyivstar. "The Microsoft Azure Analytics specialization is a recognition of the hard work of our team and the efforts the company makes to implement Microsoft solutions."

The specialization strengthens Kyivstar's partnership with Microsoft, which has been developing since 2019. It also confirms the operator's qualification to provide consulting services to hundreds of business clients in the selected areas of Microsoft product solutions.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar is a digital operator and Ukraine’s largest telecoms company with 24.1 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.1 million fixed Internet subscribers. The company provides a wide range of consumer and business services using a wide range of technologies that include 4G, Big Data, Cloud solutions, cyber security and streaming media.

Kyivstar is at the forefront of helping its customers and the wider Ukrainian society to overcome the challenges of war. Since February 2022, the company has allocated more than UAH 2 billion in support funds and has actively engaged in large-scale state programmes such as “Demining of Ukraine”.

The sole shareholder of Kyivstar is the multinational VEON Group whose shares are listed on NASDAQ (New York) and Euronext (Amsterdam) stock exchanges. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for 26 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the in the telecom sector, the best employer and a socially responsible company.

