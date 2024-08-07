Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko said the ministry detected three fake web applications that mimic the country’s Reserv+ application used for military registration.

“The Cyber Incident Response Center of the Ministry of Defense detected three fake Reserv+ web applications. The sites were detected at the stage of creation, distribution has not yet started,” Chernohorenko said on television.

On Sunday, Chernohorenko warned of Russian attempts to collect Ukrainian data through fake Reserv+ applications and cautioned citizens to stay vigilant and only rely on credible sources.

“The enemy is distributing web applications that are supposed to look like Reserv+ and plans to distribute them among Ukrainians to collect personal data. We are already aware of this and are working to ensure your protection,” said Chernohorenko in a Facebook announcement.

“We ask you to be careful and check the sources you go to. Use only the official Reserv+ website: reserveplus.mod.gov.ua. Do not follow links imitating the name reserveplus.mod.gov.ua and ending in .top, .website, .org, etc. When downloading the application, be sure to check that the developer is the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MINISTERSTVO OBORONY UKRAINY),“ she added.

Reserv+ is a mobile application and web portal introduced by the Ministry of Defense on May 18, when the new mobilization came into force.

While the application has had some success in simplifying the registration process for conscripts, locals told Kyiv Post in July that some issues persist with the application, with status not being displayed correctly or data disappearing due to technical issues.