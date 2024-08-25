President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to mark Ukraine's Independence Day, according to the President’s press service.

Zelensky thanked Scholz for Germany’s significant support in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, stressing the importance of German leadership over the past two and a half years.

“It is crucial for us to have reliable friends who will stand by us until we achieve a just and lasting peace,” he said.

Zelensky briefed Scholz on the current situation at the frontline and outlined Ukraine’s ongoing needs, particularly in terms of armored vehicles and air defense systems. The two leaders also coordinated further cooperation within the Ramstein framework.

The discussion also touched on the future funding of defense assistance to Ukraine and the potential use of frozen Russian assets to support the country’s needs.

Additionally, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Germany’s participation in the first thematic online conference on energy security held on August 22, which was part of the preparations for the second Peace Summit.

During the call, Zelensky also expressed condolences over the recent tragedy in Solingen, Germany, which occurred during a festival on August 23.

The leaders discussed next steps to implement agreements reached at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland.