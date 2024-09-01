- Russian Ground Forces (RGF) have accelerated their advance towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk over the last seven days. RGF are highly likely within ten kilometres from the edge of the city. The rate of advance is likely to slow as Russian ground forces enter Pokrovsk's built-up areas.
- Pokrovsk serves as a key logistics hub for the Donetsk oblast and, if taken, is likely to lengthen and divert existing Ukrainian supply lines. This will likely make it more difficult for Ukrainian Armed Forces to resupply and manoeuvre resources quickly to several key strongholds between Chasiv Yar and Vulhedar.
- The operational tempo of military activity has remained low on all other frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine with no major significant changes in territorial control.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 01 September 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 1, 2024
