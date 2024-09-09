The United Nations' human rights commissioner on Monday condemned Russia's repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and said he feared for civilians there this winter.

Volker Turk said the population is "trapped in cycles of terror, through ongoing attacks by the Russian Federation striking civilian facilities like hospitals, schools and supermarkets, and repeated waves of targeting of energy infrastructure leading to countrywide blackouts.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"I fear for Ukrainians this coming winter," he told the UN Human Rights Council.

Turk said he was troubled by the impact on civilians of the recent escalation in fighting, including in the Russian region of Kursk.

Ukrainian forces made a large-scale push into the region, which borders Ukraine, on August 6.

Advertisement

Turk's office said it had asked Russian authorities last month for access to areas of the country affected by the conflict, including Belgorod, Briansk and Kursk.

But he said Monday that Moscow had declined their request.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
‘Responsibility for This Is Entirely Personal’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 10 War in Ukraine
‘Responsibility for This Is Entirely Personal’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 10
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Radius Now 1,800 km – What’s on Kyiv’s Target List? War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Radius Now 1,800 km – What’s on Kyiv’s Target List?
By Leo Chiu
14h ago
Kyiv Condemns ‘Russians at War’ Documentary as Whitewashing ‘Russian Crimes’ War in Ukraine
Kyiv Condemns ‘Russians at War’ Documentary as Whitewashing ‘Russian Crimes’
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
Ukraine's Paralympics Success 'a Win for Ukrainian Disabled People's Rights' War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Paralympics Success 'a Win for Ukrainian Disabled People's Rights'
By AFP
21h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous UK Confirms 120,000 152 mm Artillery Shells for Ukraine
Next » Eurotopics: Did Ukraine Need a New Foreign Minister?