Russian outlets have spread false claims that Ukraine is planning a “staged Russian missile attack” on a children’s institution, such as a kindergarten or hospital, in a “territory controlled by Kyiv.”

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has dismissed these statements as outright disinformation.

The claims originated from the RIA Novosti agency and the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

According to the Russian claims, Ukraine supposedly aims to use this alleged provocation to “boost morale among Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fighters… justify the lifting of Western restrictions on the use of long-range missiles deep into Russia… and gain support from countries in the Global South.”

The CCD quickly responded, labelling these statements as disinformation with no real basis. They suggested that such disinformation could signal that Russia is preparing another attack on civilian targets.

“Russia continues to use disinformation campaigns to justify the massive crimes of its army, including attacks on civilian targets, including children’s institutions,” the message on the CCD Telegram channel read.

The CCD also mentioned previous instances where Russia attempted to shift blame onto Ukraine, such as during the occupation of Bucha and after the missile strike on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.