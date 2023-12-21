Latest
Ukraine
21 hours ago
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was hit by a DDoS attack on Sunday, according to authorities.
Ukraine
Jan. 25, 11:53
Naftogaz, Ukraine’s largest gas and oil company, said on social media that its data center is undergoing a cyberattack, rendering its website and call service unavailable.
Russia
Jan. 24, 16:26
Ukrainian intelligence reports that hackers successfully destroyed 280 servers, estimating the value of the digital array lost by Russia to be at least $10 million.
Netherlands
Jan. 19, 14:14
Kyivstar’s parent company, VEON, said that its preliminary assessment of the effect of December’s cyberattack on the telecom company had resulted in an estimated a $95 million “revenue impact.”
Propaganda
Jan. 16, 17:05
The IT Army of Ukraine, a loose community of voluntary tech developers, claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Qwerty, one of Moscow’s main internet providers.
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 13:43
Ukrainian Security Service suspects Russia’s Sandworm military intelligence unit in the cyberattack on Kyivstar and can’t rule out compromise of user’s personal data.
Cyberattack
Dec. 21, 2023
Ukraine’s largest mobile telephone operator is running again after a huge cyber-attack. Kyivstar will also cancel the plan fee for its users and allocate millions of dollars for the AFU.
Ukraine
Dec. 13, 2023
Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov told Kyiv Post the attack had been “an enormous hit” on the company’s infrastructure but a “best-case scenario” would see services resume today.
Putin
Nov. 16, 2023
Jessika Aro, a Finnish journalist, is the author of Putin's Trolls, a best-selling must-read on how Russia is trying to create chaos and panic in the West.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 7, 2023
Often in the shadows, the cyber front and its defense is a key element of Ukraine’s war effort – and it's been largely successful at foiling Russian cyber-attacks.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 4, 2023
Concerned by the growth in cyber-attacks carried out by civilians during wartime, the ICRC has published rules of engagement for non-combatants involved in cyberwarfare.
Poland
Jul. 12, 2023
Researchers at Unit 42 believe that the fake car advertisement used tools and techniques that have been previously linked to the Russian SVR.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
Joe Biden must be bold at this week’s summit, and help to give Kyiv the security that would allow it to rebuild, Timothy Garton Ash writes.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
When Russia accuses NATO of waging hybrid war against them, it’s a good indication that they’ve long been doing exactly that. NATO needs to address Russia’s hybrid attacks and fight back in kind.
Russia
May. 6, 2023
Russian efforts to increase its influence within Moldova may take another step forward in a forthcoming regional election.
Ukraine
Apr. 25, 2023
What are the main challenges facing Ukraine during this difficult period of renewal against the background of war and destruction – the country’s top digital reformer explains.