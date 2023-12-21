Latest

Ukraine’s POW HQ Hit by Cyberattack
Ukraine
21 hours ago
Ukraine’s POW HQ Hit by Cyberattack
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was hit by a DDoS attack on Sunday, according to authorities.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Largest Gas and Oil Company Under Cyberattack
Ukraine
Jan. 25, 11:53
Ukraine’s Largest Gas and Oil Company Under Cyberattack
Naftogaz, Ukraine’s largest gas and oil company, said on social media that its data center is undergoing a cyberattack, rendering its website and call service unavailable.
By Leo Chiu
HUR Reports Cyberattack on Russian State Satellite Data Processing Center
Russia
Jan. 24, 16:26
HUR Reports Cyberattack on Russian State Satellite Data Processing Center
Ukrainian intelligence reports that hackers successfully destroyed 280 servers, estimating the value of the digital array lost by Russia to be at least $10 million.
By Julia Struck
VEON Estimates $95m Loss of Revenue from December’s Kyivstar Hack
Netherlands
Jan. 19, 14:14
VEON Estimates $95m Loss of Revenue from December’s Kyivstar Hack
Kyivstar’s parent company, VEON, said that its preliminary assessment of the effect of December’s cyberattack on the telecom company had resulted in an estimated a $95 million “revenue impact.”
By Leo Chiu
Moscow Internet System Reportedly Down for Three Days in Latest Ukrainian Cyberattack
Propaganda
Jan. 16, 17:05
Moscow Internet System Reportedly Down for Three Days in Latest Ukrainian Cyberattack
The IT Army of Ukraine, a loose community of voluntary tech developers, claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Qwerty, one of Moscow’s main internet providers.
By Leo Chiu
Russian Hackers Infiltrated Kyivstar Mobile Provider System Six Months Prior to Cyberattack
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 13:43
Russian Hackers Infiltrated Kyivstar Mobile Provider System Six Months Prior to Cyberattack
Ukrainian Security Service suspects Russia’s Sandworm military intelligence unit in the cyberattack on Kyivstar and can’t rule out compromise of user’s personal data.
By Kyiv Post
Kyivstar Restores Full Services After Massive Hacker Attack
Cyberattack
Dec. 21, 2023
Kyivstar Restores Full Services After Massive Hacker Attack
Ukraine’s largest mobile telephone operator is running again after a huge cyber-attack. Kyivstar will also cancel the plan fee for its users and allocate millions of dollars for the AFU.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Everything We Know About the Kyivstar Cyber-Attack
Ukraine
Dec. 13, 2023
EXPLAINED: Everything We Know About the Kyivstar Cyber-Attack
Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov told Kyiv Post the attack had been “an enormous hit” on the company’s infrastructure but a “best-case scenario” would see services resume today.
By Chris York
The Russian Intelligence Service is Calling
Putin
Nov. 16, 2023
The Russian Intelligence Service is Calling
Jessika Aro, a Finnish journalist, is the author of Putin's Trolls, a best-selling must-read on how Russia is trying to create chaos and panic in the West.
By Jason Jay Smart
How Ukraine Has Fought Off an Onslaught of Russian Cyber Attacks
War in Ukraine
Oct. 7, 2023
How Ukraine Has Fought Off an Onslaught of Russian Cyber Attacks
Often in the shadows, the cyber front and its defense is a key element of Ukraine’s war effort – and it's been largely successful at foiling Russian cyber-attacks.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Tony Leliw
Red Cross Issues Cyberwarfare Rules for ‘Hacktivists’
War in Ukraine
Oct. 4, 2023
Red Cross Issues Cyberwarfare Rules for ‘Hacktivists’
Concerned by the growth in cyber-attacks carried out by civilians during wartime, the ICRC has published rules of engagement for non-combatants involved in cyberwarfare.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Hackers Find Sneaky Way to Infiltrate Embassy Networks in Kyiv
Poland
Jul. 12, 2023
Russian Hackers Find Sneaky Way to Infiltrate Embassy Networks in Kyiv
Researchers at Unit 42 believe that the fake car advertisement used tools and techniques that have been previously linked to the Russian SVR.
By Kyiv Post
In Ukraine I Saw Brave But Ravaged Land in Limbo. It Needs a Future – It Needs NATO
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
OPINION: In Ukraine I Saw Brave But Ravaged Land in Limbo. It Needs a Future – It Needs NATO
Joe Biden must be bold at this week’s summit, and help to give Kyiv the security that would allow it to rebuild, Timothy Garton Ash writes.
By Timothy Garton Ash
How NATO Should Fight Back Against Russia’s Hybrid Warfare EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
OPINION: How NATO Should Fight Back Against Russia’s Hybrid Warfare
When Russia accuses NATO of waging hybrid war against them, it’s a good indication that they’ve long been doing exactly that. NATO needs to address Russia’s hybrid attacks and fight back in kind.
By Ivana Stradner
Moscow Proxies Stand for Regional Election in Moldova
Russia
May. 6, 2023
OPINION: Moscow Proxies Stand for Regional Election in Moldova
Russian efforts to increase its influence within Moldova may take another step forward in a forthcoming regional election.
By Ivana Stradner
Digital Transformation During Wartime – Exclusive Interview with Minister Mykhailo Fedorov EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Apr. 25, 2023
Digital Transformation During Wartime – Exclusive Interview with Minister Mykhailo Fedorov
What are the main challenges facing Ukraine during this difficult period of renewal against the background of war and destruction – the country’s top digital reformer explains.
By Maryna Shashkova