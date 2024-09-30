ALD Automotive today introduces Ayvens in Ukraine, a new global mobility brand that unites the two companies, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan, under a single common identity. This new brand represents another milestone strategic development of the company following the launch of its 3-year strategic development plan in September 2023. The main shareholder of the company is the French financial services, Société Générale.

By bringing together complementary skills and expertise, the group saw the opportunity to improve the future mobility. This new brand pursues this goal by defining the company's unique positioning in the market, highlighting what makes it different and the value it brings to different customers. The promise of this new brand is to "make life flow better" by ensuring simpler, smarter and more sustainable mobility.

The new Ayvens Group is emerging as the world's leading player in sustainable mobility. With the world's largest multi-brand fleet of electric vehicles out of a total of 3.4 million vehicles under management, the company aims to lead the way towards the goal of net zero emissions and to continue the sector's digital transformation.

"Better with every move" reflects the company's core mission of ensuring better mobility through continuous progress for customers, businesses, and the planet.

Comprehensive solutions for fleets that are ready to do a step towards better mobility

Ayvens is a key player in the Ukrainian mobility solutions market with fleet over 3,700 vehicles and more than 200 clients The company provides comprehensive services, all tailored to the specific needs of the local market. Ayvens’ key activity in Ukraine is to outsource car fleet management by providing full-service leasing to international companies. Being sustainable partner, Ayvens ensures consultancy on each step of leasing process, starting from car policy design, complete technical and accident support during lease term ending with remarketing after vehicle return.

Ayvens in Ukraine is also at the forefront of technological innovation, constantly adapting to new advancements to provide clients with new tools and services. This client-centric approach, combined with a deep understanding of specific client needs, ensures that Ayvens continues to offer highly efficient and appropriate solutions.

Ayvens fosters a collaborative environment that drives its operations. Despite the challenges in the Ukrainian market, Ayvens has strengthened its market presence, driven by a strategic vision focused on long-term growth, sustainability, and client satisfaction.

