Specialists from Ukraine’s main military intelligence directorate (HUR) carried out a cyberattack that disabled the operations of two major Russian Federation banks, according to a source from the unit on Monday, Sept. 23.

According to the source, the websites of Rosselkhozbank and the Moscow Credit Bank were disrupted – making internet banking services unavailable and preventing their mobile apps from functioning. The banks’ technical teams did not indicate when services would be restored.

The HUR source said: “These actions have no set end date. The Russian financial system will continue to face disruptions until the last occupier leaves Ukraine.”

The source added that “Russians must understand that every financial institution is a legitimate target for our security and defense forces, as they all contribute to funding the occupying army.”

Ukrainian intelligence hackers have systematically attacked Russia’s digital networks and infrastructure.

On Aug. 22, HUR cyber specialists attacked Russian TV company servers, resulting in videos showing the reality of the war in Ukraine being broadcast on several channels.

On Sept. 6, HUR, working with a hacker group operating under the moniker “BO Team,” (it’s unclear what the acronym “BO” stands for) hit internet networks and infrastructure in Russia – reportedly completely destroying 18 servers, according to Kyiv Post’s source.

On Sept. 13, HUR cyber specialists and BO Team hacked the Russian federal center “Osnovanie,” which certifies digital signatures used by local businesses and individuals, depriving access by users of the service for more than a week and left a message on the site which said:

“Your certificates are in safe hands. The proceeds from the sale of your data will be used to support the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.”