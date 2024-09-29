Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Western officials continue to highlight efforts by the People's Republic of China (PRC) to support the Russian war effort in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian media reported on September 28 that unspecified Russian resistance movements, in coordination with the Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR), killed the Head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's (MoD) 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation Colonel Aleksei Kolomeystev in Koloma, Moscow Oblast.
- The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) strongly condemned on September 28 Israel’s “political assassination” of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
- Russian forces recently marginally advanced in Kursk Oblast.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Selydove, and Vuhledar.
- Russia is reportedly implementing legislation that allows Russian authorities to release those accused of crimes from criminal liabilities if the accused signs a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Authors: Christina Harward, Davit Gasparyan, Angelica Evans, Riley Bailey, and Frederick W. Kagan.
