  • Overnight on 20-21 September 2024, Ukrainian forces struck Russian ammunition depots at Tikhoretsk in Krasnodar and another site at Toropets in Tver with UAVs. This followed a previous successful strike at another depot in Toropets on 18 September that almost certainly destroyed at least 30,000 tons of ammunition in open and bunker storage.
  • The strikes will almost certainly cause, at a minimum, short-term disruption to Russian artillery and small-arms munitions supplies, critical resources in a war of attrition dominated by mass fires. The total tonnage of ammunition destroyed across the three sites represents the largest loss of Russian and North Korean supplied ammunition during the war.
  • These major strikes in quick succession demonstrate that, despite Russia deploying an extensive layered air-defence posture (including fighter jets) surrounding Ukraine, they continue to struggle against Ukrainian UAVs employed in deep-strike operations into Russia. It is highly likely this will force further dispersals in the Russian logistics chain for fear of additional strikes, increasing the burden on an already stretched system.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Some 500 Scientists to be Impacted When Europe Lab CERN Cuts Russia Ties Europe
Some 500 Scientists to be Impacted When Europe Lab CERN Cuts Russia Ties
By AFP
1h ago
Eurotopics: Putin Changes Nuclear Doctrine - Bluff or Final Warning? Putin
Eurotopics: Putin Changes Nuclear Doctrine - Bluff or Final Warning?
By Eurotopics
8h ago
Russia's Lavrov Warns Europe Against 'Suicidal Escapade' in Fiery Speech Russia
Russia's Lavrov Warns Europe Against 'Suicidal Escapade' in Fiery Speech
By AFP
9h ago
Russia Says Destroyed 125 Ukrainian Drones Russia
Russia Says Destroyed 125 Ukrainian Drones
By AFP
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Missile Arsenal in Russia's Volgograd Region Targeted in Ukrainian Drone Attack
Next » Some 500 Scientists to be Impacted When Europe Lab CERN Cuts Russia Ties