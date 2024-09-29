Ukrainian forces attacked a missile storage arsenal in the village of Kotluban, located 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border in Russia’s Volgograd region, in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 29.

According to Kyiv Post sources in special services, the operation formed part of a coordinated effort involving multiple Ukrainian military agencies, including Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), Special Operations Forces (SSO), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The attack occurred around 2:30 a.m. and involved 120 kamikaze drones. The source indicated that the depot was a large storage complex for missiles, ammunition and explosives, leading to substantial damage and potential supply shortages for Russian forces.

Advertisement

Witnesses on Russian social media reported hearing loud explosions, then saw a large fire in the area, suggesting a significant impact on the storage site.

Meanwhile, the NASA fire monitoring system has recorded three fire points near the ammunition arsenal in Kotluban, as noted by ASTRA. It remains unclear whether the arsenal itself is ablaze.