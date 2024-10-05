  • On 01 October 2024, Russia took control of Vuhledar, southern Donetsk, which lies on the intersection between the two key fronts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk. The capture of the town came after a renewed Russian campaign through September 2024. By the end of the month, Russian forces had nearly encircled the town, leading to the withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces.
  • Russia had been making sporadic attempts to seize Vuhledar for the last two years, sustaining heavy losses in the process. The town is situated on high ground which made it a more defensible position for Ukrainian forces.
  • It is likely that Russian forces will attempt to continue advancing beyond Vuhledar in the coming weeks. To the west, one likely objective is the town of Velyka Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia on the T0509 highway. 8km to the north is the town of Bohoiavlenka.
