President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany next week.

The military meeting at the US air base at Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine’s allies, including US President Joe Biden.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on Oct. 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders’ level,” he said on social media.

Zelensky said he would present “clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war,” adding that Russia could be stopped by “the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine.”

The last meeting in September, also at Ramstein, was attended by Zelensky, who appealed for additional weapons to repel advancing Russian forces.

Advertisement

The gathering will come at a crucial juncture for Ukraine ahead of the US presidential election next month, which could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has used to fund military aid to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the war started by the Kremlin’s invasion.

Ukraine meanwhile has upped the pressure on its Western supporters to be given authorization to use donated long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Other Topics of Interest Phantom Photographers of the War Against Ukraine Despite the extraordinary risks, dedicated photographers have set out to bear witness and capture the war’s impacts. In the process, they have been changed.

Russian forces have been advancing slowly but steadily in eastern Ukraine this year against outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian troops, while Ukraine’s forces have engaged in a successful counter-invasion in Russia’s Kursk Region.