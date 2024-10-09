The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Ramstein, which had been called by US President Joe Biden to coincide with his visit to Germany planned for Oct. 10-13, has reportedly been postponed. This would have been the first US state visit to Berlin in nearly 40 years.

It was hoped that Friday’s meeting would be attended by the leaders of more than 50 participating nations with some key decisions surrounding Ukraine’s proposed “Victory Plan’ at the center of discussions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Biden announced that he was postponing his trip because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton which is classed as a “catastrophic Category 5.”

The Pentagon’s Deputy Press Secretary, Sabrina Singh, had intimated late on Tuesday Washington time that, with the withdrawal of the president it was possible that, the Ramstein meeting would have to be rescheduled. When it became known that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would also not attend, the likelihood of a postponement grew.

Advertisement

Reuters reported early on Wednesday afternoon that it, along with other media outlets had received an e-mail from the Ramstein Air Base public affairs office confirming, “The Oct. 12, 2024 event is postponed.” The communication said that “Announcements about future Ukraine Defense Contact Group meetings will be forthcoming.”

While a new date has not yet been announced it seems likely it will be reconvened to be held alongside the Oct. 17-18 NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels.

Other Topics of Interest Hostile EU Parliament Piles Scorn on Hungary's Defiant Orban As Putin's closest ally within the EU, Orban's government is at loggerheads with its partners on various issues, from stalling aid for Kyiv to what the bloc sees as weakening the rule of law at home.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his disappointment at Biden's decision saying that the planned visit “would have been of great significance.”

No doubt that frustration will be shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and others after Kyiv had said the preparations for the presentation of its victory plan and other vital issues had been thoroughly prepared. In particular it was hoped that the nations would finally lift restrictions on the use of its long-range weapons on Russian soil.

Advertisement

Stefan Mair, director of German foreign policy think tank SWP told Reuters that “It was clear that Biden had to send the signal that he was taking care of domestic policy so close to the [US Presidential] elections,” while adding that he did not see the postponement as in any way downgrading the importance of Ukraine.