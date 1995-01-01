Latest

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 25, 12:44
Washington Has Run Out of Money for Ukraine - US Defense Secretary
For the first time the US came empty-handed to the latest Ramstein meeting as the Pentagon chief said it has run out of money to supply Ukraine with the capabilities needed to defend itself.
By Leo Chiu
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 17:20
Ukraine’s Allies Agree on Provision of Urgently Needed Weapons at Latest Ramstein Meeting
At Tuesday’s “Ramstein” meeting, Allies agreed to provide long-range weapons and to strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities by way of aviation, anti-aircraft, maritime security, and artillery coalitions.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
US
Jan. 24, 13:22
US Defense Secretary Says No Misuse of Weapons by Ukraine and Encourages Continued International Support
Lloyd Austin finally put concerns that weapons supplied to Ukraine could have been mismanaged to bed, following earlier criticism of the application of US control measures by the Pentagon.
By Kyiv Post
France
Jan. 18, 16:41
Ukrainian Defense Minister Attends Inaugural Meeting of ‘Artillery Coalition’ in Paris Remotely
Slated to attend the meeting Rustem Umerov canceled his visit to Paris at the last moment “for security reasons” but participated in the event chaired by his French counterpart online.
By Kyiv Post