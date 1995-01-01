Latest
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 25, 12:44
For the first time the US came empty-handed to the latest Ramstein meeting as the Pentagon chief said it has run out of money to supply Ukraine with the capabilities needed to defend itself.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 17:20
At Tuesday’s “Ramstein” meeting, Allies agreed to provide long-range weapons and to strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities by way of aviation, anti-aircraft, maritime security, and artillery coalitions.
US
Jan. 24, 13:22
US Defense Secretary Says No Misuse of Weapons by Ukraine and Encourages Continued International Support
Lloyd Austin finally put concerns that weapons supplied to Ukraine could have been mismanaged to bed, following earlier criticism of the application of US control measures by the Pentagon.
France
Jan. 18, 16:41
Slated to attend the meeting Rustem Umerov canceled his visit to Paris at the last moment “for security reasons” but participated in the event chaired by his French counterpart online.