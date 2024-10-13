Key Takeaways from ISW:

  • Russian forces are reportedly relying on illicitly obtained Starlink terminals to improve combat coordination and the effectiveness of their tactical reconnaissance strike complex (TRSC) in Ukraine as part of an overarching effort to reach technological parity with Ukrainian forces.
  • A Russian milblogger claimed that a Ukrainian F-16 downed a Russian Su-34 fighter aircraft in an unspecified area of the theater on October 12, but ISW cannot verify the claim that a Ukrainian F-16 was involved in the reported loss of the Russian Su-34.
  • Unknown actors opened fire on personnel of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' (MVD) Center for Combating Extremism in Nazran, Republic of Ingushetia on the night of October 11.
  • Indian enterprises are reportedly increasing exports of dual-use technologies to Russia, in part thanks to large Russian reserves of rupees from oil sales to India.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Donetsk City, and Robotyne.
  • Russian forces are reportedly struggling to conduct effective counterbattery fires.

Authors: Christina Harward, Riley Bailey, Kateryna Stepanenko, Davit Gasparyan, and George Barros

See the original here

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
A Second Age of Europe War in Ukraine
OPINION: A Second Age of Europe
By Charles Cockell
2m ago
Ukrainian POWs Reportedly Stripped Naked, Shot in Russia’s Kursk Region Russian Armed Forces
Ukrainian POWs Reportedly Stripped Naked, Shot in Russia’s Kursk Region
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
The Haircuts That Help Traumatized Ukrainian Soldiers Heal War in Ukraine
The Haircuts That Help Traumatized Ukrainian Soldiers Heal
By AFP
3h ago
The Snipers’ Story EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Snipers’ Story
By Pete Shmigel
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Has the Ukrainian F-16 Got First Blood?
Next » Ukraine ‘Holding the Lines’ in Kursk, Says Zelensky