A ballistic missile attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv early morning on Tuesday, Oct. 15, killed one resident and injured 16 others, according to Vitaly Kim , head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (OVA).

The attack occurred at around 2:30 a.m., with Russian forces using S-300 missiles. Multiple districts were struck, causing significant damage to infrastructure, a restaurant complex, shopping areas, residential buildings, and vehicles. Fires erupted at the impact sites, with firefighting efforts still ongoing.

Among the injured, three people required outpatient care. Later that night, Russian forces launched Shahed-136/131 UAVs in the region, but air defense systems successfully intercepted and shot down three drones.

This ballistic attack followed the previous one on Monday morning, Oct. 14, when three detonations shook the windows of the houses in Odesa’s historic center – just minutes after the Telegram channels had announced an incoming Russian ballistic missile alert across the city.

Eight people were injured, and one person died as a result of the strike, which presumably targeted port infrastructure, according to the first official statement from the Odesa regional military authority. All of the injured and killed were port workers. There was also damage to the port infrastructure, including a warehouse with tons of grain stocks.