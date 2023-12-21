Latest

Drones
Jan. 25, 10:11
Russian military attacked several multi-story civilian residential buildings in downtown Odesa with 14 combat drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:29
Roman Hrynkevych, along with his father Ihor and three others, stand accused of large-scale fraud that has left the Defense Ministry out of pocket to the tune of $32 million.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Jan. 8, 09:44
Not even in wartime does the music stop. True to its historical links with Italy, the Odesa Conservatory has established links with Lucca, its twin musical city.
By Ugo Poletti
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 12:35
Odesa Exemplifies Ukraine’s Unbreakable Heroic Spirit
Odesa is one of many new Ukrainian “hero” cities defying Russian barbarism and in need of the democratic world’s firm support.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 1, 13:46
Odesa ushered in the new year with lethal fireworks.
By Kyiv Post
Odesa
Dec. 21, 2023
OPINION: How to Increase Danube Ports’ Throughput
The Danube ports offer a route for Ukrainian exports and allow integration into the European transport system and now Kyiv is creating an infrastructure for long-term use after victory.
By Oleksiy Leonov
Odesa
Dec. 19, 2023
A Ukrainian citizen working for the FSB has been convicted of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He had a long history of pro-Russian militancy.
By Leo Chiu
Art
Dec. 17, 2023
Combining technology, historical preservation and artistic know-how, one start-up is setting its sights on the revitalization of Ukraine’s monuments and heritage.
By Ugo Poletti
War in Ukraine
Dec. 14, 2023
The attack targeted the port infrastructure along the Danube on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, as reported by the command of the defense forces in southern Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Dec. 14, 2023
Norway announces $1.8 billion aid package; Russian air strikes injure dozens of civilians in Kyiv and Odesa; A children’s hospital among the targets; Russian troops make more gains in Donetsk region
By John Moretti
War in Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Among the many grassroots aid foundations cropping up throughout Ukraine, one center in Odesa is focusing on helping children and their parents re-establish some semblance of normality in their lives.
By Ugo Poletti
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
The agent has been passing intel on Ukrainian targets to Russia and began a Russian-funded political campaign attempting to infiltrate Ukraine’s parliament.
By Leo Chiu
War in Ukraine
Dec. 7, 2023
The head of the Black Sea region of Odesa also said for several hours drones attacked the Izmail port district, which has been key to exporting Ukrainian grain in recent months.
By AFP
Music
Dec. 3, 2023
An Italian music and ballet producer living in Kryvyi Rih has found fertile artistic ground and fulfillment in various Ukrainian cities, notwithstanding the war.
By Ugo Poletti
War in Ukraine
Dec. 2, 2023
Ukraine’s military said it shot down 10 of 11 kamikaze drones used in the attack and there are no reports of casualties.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Nov. 26, 2023
The Odesa-Reni highway is a no-go for all vehicles due to intense snowfall, and truck restrictions are now in place on the Kyiv-Odesa Highway.
By Alisa Orlova