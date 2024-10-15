  • Between 10 and 16 September 2024, the Russian Federation Navy (RFN] conducted OKEAN-24, a large-scale strategic exercise. This followed a two-year pause on any large-scale exercises by the Russian armed forces. Up until 2022, Russia would conduct an annual exercise involving all its armed forces - the Joint Strategic Exercise (SE) - but the last two have been cancelled almost certainly as a consequence of the demands of the war in Ukraine
  • OKEAN-24 was likely an effort to demonstrate reach and capability in spite of the war. Initial Russian media reports stated that OKEAN-2024 would involve over 400 vessels, 120 aircraft, 7,000 vehicles and 90,000 personnel, with units conducting operations in the Barents, Baltic, Mediterranean and Caspian Sea as well as the Pacific and Arctic Oceans.
  • The exercise did operate in these areas, but Russia has almost certainly grossly exaggerated these figures as there are currently only around 300 vessels available to take part.
  • No OKEAN-2024 activity took place in the Black Sea, highly likely because of Ukrainian attacks in the first six months of 2024.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Russia Advance in Toretsk Endangers Ukraine’s Hold on Donetsk Region Donetsk
Russia Advance in Toretsk Endangers Ukraine’s Hold on Donetsk Region
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Russian Spy Exposé Triggers Bomb Threats Aimed at Radio Liberty Journalists War in Ukraine
Russian Spy Exposé Triggers Bomb Threats Aimed at Radio Liberty Journalists
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Russia is Forming a Battalion of North Korean Soldiers Due to Severe Manpower Shortages, Intel Sources Say EXCLUSIVE Russia
Russia is Forming a Battalion of North Korean Soldiers Due to Severe Manpower Shortages, Intel Sources Say
By Alisa Orlova
4h ago
US Presidential Election 2024: 5 Areas to Watch in Ukraine Policy Ukraine
US Presidential Election 2024: 5 Areas to Watch in Ukraine Policy
By Katie Livingstone
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: October 15, 2024
Next » Hungary and Gazprom in Talks for Extra Russian Gas for Budapest in 2025