  • On 7 October 2024, Russian media reported that prosecutors have brought additional charges against former Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, who was previously charged in April 2024. The first of these cases involves the alleged embezzlement of 200m roubles (~$2m USD] during the procurement of two ships for the Kerch strait ferry line, which have subsequently been damaged during the war. The second is the alleged embezzlement of 3bn roubles (~$200m USD) from Interkommerts bank while facilitating or directing the purchase of foreign currency.
  • Charges continue to stack up against former senior Russian defence officials as part of what now seems to be a major crackdown on embezzlement by senior officials below executive or cabinet level.
  • Russian media also reports that eight officials holding general officer ranks have been dismissed from agencies including the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Federal Penitentiary Service. Independent Russian media speculates that this is due to impending corruption charges. If true, this a potential indicator that corruption crackdowns are spreading from their previous narrow focus on the defence sector.
