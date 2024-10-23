The United States expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian interference in Moldova’s presidential runoff election, which promises to be close. 

Looking ahead to the runoff vote on Nov. 3, “the United States remains concerned Russia will again attempt to prevent Moldovans from exercising their sovereign right to choose their own leaders,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. 

“Russia did everything in its power to disrupt the election and referendum to undermine Moldova’s democracy, including through illicit financing and vote buying, disinformation, and malicious cyber activities,” the statement said.

Washington has repeatedly warned that Russia was seeking to interfere in Moldova and hamper its European integration.

In a referendum held on Oct. 20, Moldovans narrowly voted “yes” to agreeing to join the European Union, while pro-Brussels President Maia Sandu is expected to face a tough second round in the Nov. 3 vote against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists.

Sandu, who beat a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020, applied for Moldova to join the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and accession talks began this June.

She called the referendum to give her strategy a mandate. With all the votes counted, the “yes” vote won with 50.46%. 

Other Topics of Interest

The United States accuses Russia of having injected millions of dollars in an attempt to influence the election results in the former Soviet republic.

