Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” (Хочу жить) project, a surrender hotline operated by the country’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), has called on North Korean soldiers sent to fight against Ukraine to surrender and avoid participating in combat operations.

“We appeal to the soldiers of the Korean People’s Army who were sent to support the Putin regime. Don’t die senselessly on foreign soil. Do not repeat the fate of hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers who will never return home. Surrender! Ukraine will provide you with shelter, food, and warmth,” read the project’s appeal on Wednesday.

Thousands of Russian soldiers who have surrendered made the right choice and are now awaiting the end of the war in comfortable conditions, receiving three hot meals a day and medical care, the project said.

“It doesn’t matter how many soldiers Pyongyang sends or to which sector – they will be accepted. Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps are ready to receive soldiers of any nationality, religion, or ideology,” the appeal said.