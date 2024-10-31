  • According to the Russian Investigative CommitteeGeneral-Major Alexander Ogloblin has been arrested and is being held in pre-trial detention for allegedly accepting 10 million rubles in bribes from a telecommunications company, as an inducement to secure Russian Ministry of Defence contracts. Ogloblin had previously been sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February 2022 in relation to separate embezzlement charges. He was granted early release after testifying against his former superior Deputy Chief of the General Staff, and Head of the Main Communications Directorate, General-Lieutenant Vadim Shamarin, who was detained in May 2024.
  • Ogloblin's second arrest demonstrates that Russian authorities continue to enthusiastically pursue corruption charges against serving and former defence officials appointed in the era of former Minister of Defence, Sergei Shoigu), even after achieving initial convictions. The goal of Russian authorities is almost certainly not the eradication of corruption entirely; this behaviour is fundamental to the functioning of the regime. Instead, Russian authorities are likely seeking to limit corruption to more manageable levels that have a less drastic impact on the functioning of the department.
